All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 47 32 12 3 67 166 121 Boston 46 28 10 8 64 153 114 Toronto 49 26 18 5 57 155 143 Detroit 47 19 20 8 46 125 141 Montreal 48 20 22 6 46 124 150 Florida 45 19 20 6 44 129 148 Ottawa 45 15 21 9 39 122 160 Buffalo 47 12 26 9 33 105 163 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 48 28 15 5 61 146 136 New Jersey 47 24 15 8 56 144 143 Philadelphia 48 24 16 8 56 140 136 Columbus 47 26 18 3 55 126 130 Pittsburgh 50 26 21 3 55 145 150 N.Y. Rangers 48 24 19 5 53 144 140 N.Y. Islanders 49 24 20 5 53 170 179 Carolina 48 21 19 8 50 131 149 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 48 28 13 7 63 156 128 Nashville 45 28 11 6 62 139 119 St. Louis 49 28 18 3 59 142 129 Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 148 129 Colorado 47 27 17 3 57 156 136 Minnesota 48 26 17 5 57 141 134 Chicago 47 22 19 6 50 139 132 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 46 31 11 4 66 157 123 San Jose 46 26 14 6 58 134 122 Calgary 47 25 16 6 56 133 129 Los Angeles 47 25 17 5 55 135 114 Anaheim 48 22 17 9 53 131 135 Edmonton 47 21 23 3 45 131 149 Vancouver 47 18 23 6 42 121 153 Arizona 49 12 28 9 33 117 170

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Detroit 3, New Jersey 0

Colorado 4, Toronto 2

Minnesota 3, Ottawa 1

Tampa Bay 2, Chicago 0

Buffalo 2, Calgary 1, OT

Arizona 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 1

Boston 3, New Jersey 2

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2, OT

Montreal 4, Colorado 2

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games No games scheduled