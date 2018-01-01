Upcoming Events for Taipei, Jan. 25 through Jan. 31

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — From game shows to woodwork courses to Pride celebrations, Taipei is alive with activity in the coming week.

Conventions, Festivals, and Exhibitions

Gamers and tech-lovers in Taiwan, a second Christmas is arriving in Taipei this weekend with the 2018 Taipei Game Show, and Asia Pacific Game Summit (APGS). The event will be held at the World Trade Center in Xinyi District Jan. 25 and Jan. 26. After the showcase for industry professional and the APGS, the event will continue with the B2C Zone, which is open to the general public from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29.

The Taipei Game Show is the largest indie game festival in Asia, and 311 booths with game developers from 35 countries are expected to be present. Go ahead and get your passes for the B2C Zone trade show to catch the latest developments in the gaming industry! Virtual reality related products are expected to be especially exciting this year.

The ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships concludes Saturday. There will be an afternoon and evening performances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Taiwan will welcome athletes from 64 different countries for the annual competition. The ISU championships are a rare opportunity for residents in Taiwan to witness world-class figure skaters in action, and it will serve as a great appetizer for people excited about the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang Korea. Competitions will be held at the Taipei Multipurpose Arena in Songshan.

The Guandu Flower Festival continues this week at the Beitou-Shilin Technology Park. Spend a leisurely day off strolling in a sea of wonderful flowers. The Guandu Flower festival will run through the end of February.

Music, Dance, and Entertainment

The first Story Slam of the year is happening at Sappho Thursday evening starting at 9 p.m. "Storytellers have up to ten minutes to tell a TRUE, personal story fitting to the theme which will be judged by volunteers from the audience. They will be judged on their ability to adhere to the time frame, tell the story without the use of notes or props, use the theme and tell a story that has a conflict and a resolution." The theme tomorrow is "My Favorite Mistake." Entry is NT$200 (US$7).

The CUM 2nd Anniversary Party ~ Just CUM blasts off Saturday night at Pipe. The celebration shall rage from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. In celebration of CUM's 2 year anniversary, entry tickets are only NT$300 and include one drink.

G+9 pub in Banqiao is hosting Beer Tasting and Board Games this Sunday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Board games available include King of Tokyo, Red Dragon Inn, Avalon, Coup, and more. There are two ticket options. The Beer and Grub set comes with 2 beers and finger food for NT$500 prepaid and the Beer Lover's set comes with 3 beers and finger food for NT$600.

DIY Crafts

Gallery Life Seeding and Whale Dawn are hosting an afternoon course on creating handmade wooden spoons this Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30p.m. Students will learn to use jigsaws, boxcutters, and carving knives. Entry is NT$1,000 a person and open to anyone over 12.

If you're over 8 years old and wish to express love for your pet in a unique way, check out Paint Sip's, "Paint Your Pet," event this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Can't make it this Sunday? No worries, the event will take place every weekend through March 17. A ticket includes materials and instruction. You only need bring a picture of your beloved. Entry is NT$1,600 per person or $1,400 each for groups of three and more.

Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

There is also a new weekly meet-up group called Taipei Language Café. The group plans to meet every Friday at Tipsy Taipei Café and Bar.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities. This Saturday Jan. 27, there’s a social networking event at the EPL Steakhouse and Lounge.

Those interested in studying meditation or Buddhism can attend the 2018 series of gatherings entitled "Habits for Happiness" hosted by a Tibetan Buddhist monk Gen Kelsang Tonglam. The series will be held every Thursday from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Feb. 8. The topic for Jan.25 is “Forgetting our -Self-.”

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.