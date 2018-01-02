Taiwanese phone scammers in Croatia victims of human trafficking ring

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Reports from Solvenia and Croatia over the past week have revealed that a number of Taiwanese have been arrested in Croatia for a call center operation to defraud Chinese and Taiwanese computer users.

However, this particular case of Taiwanese phone scammers appears to be a bit different from others, because according to reports, about 59 scammers, mostly Taiwanese, were being held captive by a human trafficking outfit operating in Eastern Europe.

Local media reports say that a raid was carried out on two villas in the neighborhood of Zagreb, Croatia’s Capital on Thursday, Jan. 18.

The operation was the result of a months-long investigation jointly conducted by the Slovenian National Police, and China’s police force, with Croatian officers carrying out the raid.

Inside the homes, they found that the captives were living in unhealthy conditions, with minimal amounts of food and bedding.

Help Net Security reports that the call center operation began in Slovenia, with the ringleaders originally luring the victims to the country with promises of a stable legal job to help them pay off various debts.



Upon arrival, the victims’ passports were seized, and they were forced into the shared housing, and kept under watch.



After several months, the operation was transferred from Slovenia to Croatia.

Similar to other call center scam operations reported in recent weeks, the Taiwanese trafficking victims would call unsuspecting internet users claiming to be police, lawyers, or government officials. They would then threaten targets for alleged illegal content on the target’s computer or phone, demanding a payment to avoid prosecution or to remove the content.

The racket reportedly earned over US$400,000. Several Croatian as well as Slovenian nationals were arrested for their part in the crime ring. Two Taiwanese tasked with monitoring the victims, have been arrested for their part in the human trafficking.



Meanwhile, four other Taiwanese have been arrested for their part in the call center operation.



China is reportedly demanding that the arrested Taiwanese be sent to China for prosecution. The report at Help Net Security says that the Chinese authorities have suggested “in Taiwan the penalties for this type of fraud are too meagre to prevent other criminals from engaging in similar schemes.”

A video of the raid in Croatia, posted to youtube by the Croatian police, can be seen below.