Third suspect arrested in Washington deputy's slaying

ROY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 29-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a Washington state sheriff's deputy.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the woman was arrested Tuesday south of Tacoma. She's the third suspect arrested in the death of Deputy Daniel McCartney.

Authorities say the woman was booked into jail on murder and kidnapping charges. They say they believe she was involved in planning a home invasion on Jan. 7 and was in the getaway car.

Frank Pawul has been charged with murder, kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm. Brenda Troyer has been charged with murder and kidnapping.

Authorities say McCartney responded to the break-in and called about gunfire shortly afterward. Deputies found him shot and another suspect, Henry Carden, with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.