Taiwanese non-smokers twice as likely to get lung cancer as heavy smokers in West

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A study carried out by Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) revealed that non-smokers in Taiwan are twice as likely to develop lung cancer as heavy smokers in Europe and North America, reported CommonWealth Magazine.

The disturbing finding was part of a second-stage study carried out by the MOHW titled "Lung Cancer in Non-Smokers" and will enter a third phase in which 3,000 people will be screened for lung cancer.

Researchers postulate that factors which could contributing to this with Taiwanese patients could include family history, cooking oil fumes, second-hand smoke and third-hand smoke. Oddly, the research did not apparently touch upon air pollution as a factor.

Wang Ming-jiuh , a physician at National Taiwan University Hospital and the author of the opinion piece posted in CommonWealth Magazine, posited that with 13.66 million scooters in Taiwan as of 2016, Taiwan's air pollution cannot be ignored as a significant contributing factor contributing to these appalling lung cancer rates.

Given that many people ride their scooters for at least one hour a day, breathing in exhaust from the legions of their fellow motorists and that for decades Taiwan's streets were filled with smoke-belching two-stroke motorcycles for decades, it's not much of a stretch to extrapolate a negative effect on lung health.

Wang also mentioned that the burning of incense as a possible culprit as he claims that burning just one stick of incense can raise the PM2.5 level to above 100. He also mentioned the extensive use of cooking oil in Taiwan, such as shallow frying, stir frying and deep frying.

Wang said that when he placed some oil in a wok and fried just one egg without covering it with a lid, he measured a PM2.5 reading of over 300 in the air around his stove.

He also mentioned the fact that the densely packed, island nation has been the scene of intense industrialization, with a plethora of petrochemical, thermal, and cold-fired plants, often very near to urban areas.