Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Jan. 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:



@United Daily News: U.S. kicks off trade war against China



@China Times: Tsai rules out possibility of Lai running for mayor in Taipei, New Taipei



@Liberty Times: Trump approves 30 percent tariffs on imports of solar panels from China



@Apple Daily: 2 dead, 720 injured in Tokyo snow storm



@Economic Daily News: U.S. stocks edge higher on Yellen's remarks



@Commercial Times: U.S. stocks close high as Fed delays interest rate hike