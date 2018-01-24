North Dakota man who led police on wild chase gets 25 years

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man who led police on a wild chase in which he stole a car with a baby inside and eventually shot and wounded himself has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say troopers attempted to pull over 24-year-old Daniel TwoHearts in eastern North Dakota in February 2017. Authorities say the Fort Totten man ditched a pickup he was driving, shot in the direction of officers and led police on an 80-mile chase. Along the way he stole three vehicles, including one with an infant inside.

TwoHearts eventually wound up at a Devils Lake apartment. Police say he shot himself in the chest after a brief standoff.

TwoHearts pleaded guilty to numerous charges. The sentence ordered Tuesday also calls for five years of supervised release.