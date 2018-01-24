Oscars make history, quietly, with transgender nominees

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar nods for women and minorities drew many of the headlines in Tuesday's nominations, but this year's Academy Awards also mark a breakthrough for transgender filmmakers.

Yance Ford, the director of the documentary "Strong Island" and a trans man, became the first transgender filmmaker nominated for an Oscar. His film, a Netflix release about Ford's investigation into his brother's 1992 murder, was nominated for best documentary.

Sebastian Lelio's "A Fantastic Woman," Chile's Oscar entry, was also nominated for best foreign language film. It stars Daniela Vega, a trans actress, as a transgender singer mistreated in the aftermath of her boyfriend's death.