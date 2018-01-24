A moment for moderates: Senators hope deal builds goodwill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Centrists in the Senate are celebrating their work to reopen the government after a three-day shutdown. They hope to build on their momentum to address a host of issues beyond immigration, including health care and disaster relief.

About 20 moderate senators met in the office of Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins and helped broker an agreement to pass a stopgap spending measure keeping the government open until Feb. 8.

Now the senators say they want to leverage that goodwill and return the Senate to its historic role as a deliberative body that produces bipartisan legislation. Despite their optimism, lawmakers face the weight of heavy expectations and the knowledge that past attempts to forge centrist solutions on immigration and other thorny issues have been thwarted by both parties' vocal bases.