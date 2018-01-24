The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 21, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Blade Runner 2049

2. American Made

3. It (2017)

4. The Foreigner (2017)

5. Geostorm

6. Dunkirk (2017)

7. Happy Death Day

8. Battle of the Sexes

9. The Emoji Movie

10. The Mountain Between Us

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Home Again (2017)

2. Wind River (2017)

3. Loving Vincent

4. Marshall

5. Columbus

6. Brad's Status

7. The Final Year

8. Good Time

9. The Beyond

10. Newness

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.