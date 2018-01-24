The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending January 21, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

6. Getting Over It, Bennett Foddy

7. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

8. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

9. NBA 2K18, 2K

10. iSchedule, HotSchedules

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Google Arts & Culture, Google, Inc.

2. Finger Driver, Ketchapp

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Sweatcoin - Coin For Sweat App, Sweatco Ltd

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Infinite Golf, Voodoo

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Toca Life: Pets, Toca Boca AB

6. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Five Nights at Freddy's, Scott Cawthon

8. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

2. Run Sausage Run!, Crazy Labs

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

4. Kick the Buddy, Chill Fleet

5. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

6. Color by Number: Coloring Book, Fun Games For Free

7. UNICORN - Color by Number Game, AppsYouLove

8. Pixel Art - Color by Number, Easybrain

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

