FBI director's chief of staff takes private sector job

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray says his chief of staff is leaving for a private sector job.

Wray said Tuesday that Jim Rybicki notified him last month of his decision. A change in the position is not unusual when a new director takes charge, but it comes after President Donald Trump repeatedly criticized the FBI and called for a shakeup.

Rybicki also served as chief of staff to former Director James Comey, who was fired by Trump in May. The president has since accused FBI leadership of being biased against him. He has been particularly critical of Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who plans to retire from the bureau in March.

Wray says Rybicki will be replaced by Zachary Harmon. The two worked together in private practice and at the Justice Department.