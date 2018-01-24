Suit alleges Motel 6 discriminated against Latino customers

PHOENIX (AP) — A new lawsuit alleges Motel 6 discriminated against some of its Latino customers in Phoenix by giving their personal information to U.S. immigration agents who later arrested at least seven guests.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday says Motel 6 had a corporate policy or practice of turning over information provided by guests when they registered for a room to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

It also alleges the information was provided without Motel 6 requiring authorities to provide a warrant.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of eight unnamed Latinos who stayed at two Motel 6 locations in Phoenix.

The attorney general of Washington state sued this month, alleging that the chain had violated a law by providing the private information of thousands of guests to immigration agents without a warrant.