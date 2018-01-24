US judge backs extradition of ex-Panama president Martinelli

MIAMI (AP) — A Miami federal judge has upheld the extradition of former Panama president Ricardo Martinelli to face political espionage and embezzlement charges in his home country.

U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke ruled Tuesday at a hearing that a previous federal judge was correct that Panama's extradition request is valid. But Cooke also stayed her decision until Feb. 6 to give Martinelli's lawyers time to appeal.

The 65-year-old Martinelli was Panama's president from 2009 to 2014. He's accused of illegally monitoring phone calls and other communications of at least 150 people using an extensive surveillance system. Martinelli is also accused of embezzling $13 million in public funds linked to the system.

Martinelli has been jailed since his June 2017 arrest at his Miami-area home. He had been seeking asylum in the U.S.