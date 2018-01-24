Belgian train station entrance closed, media cite shooting

BRUSSELS (AP) — Authorities have closed off the main entrance to a train station in the Belgian city of Ghent. Media in Belgium are reporting that police shot and injured a man who charged them with a knife.

Few details beyond the partial closure of the Ghent St-Pieters railway station were known on Tuesday night. There was no official confirmation of the media reports.

Belgium lowered its terrorism threat a notch on Monday, from the second-highest level to the second-lowest. There was no immediate indication whether the train station event was terror-related.