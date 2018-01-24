Woman, 86, placed on probation for bank robbery guilty plea

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An 86-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to charges in a Philadelphia bank robbery has been placed on a year's probation.

Court records indicate Emily Coakley entered pleas to lesser charges of possession of an instrument of crime and simple assault while charges including robbery and theft were withdrawn.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Coakley, who uses a walker, had a handgun when she demanded $400 from a TD Bank in the University City neighborhood on Nov. 21.

The district attorney's office said Tuesday that Coakley believed the bank had shorted her $400. Prosecutors cited her health issues and the fact the gun was empty as factors in the plea deal for non-reporting probation.

Coakley's attorney hasn't returned a phone call seeking comment.