Grammy winning artists reflect on what makes a song a hit

By KRISTIN M. HALL , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/24 04:04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — What makes a song THE song of the eyes of The Recording Academy? In the history of the record of the year winners at the Grammy Awards, many of the songs become classics, like "Hotel California" or "Beat It," because the artists have captured commercial and critical appeal. Other times even Grammy-winning songs can quickly lose their popularity as trends change.

Art Garfunkel knew "Mrs. Robinson" was a hit because of its infectious rhythm, but he thought "Bridge Over Troubled Water" was a dark horse nominee. Both won and are considered timeless. But Bobby McFerrin's "Don't Worry, Be Happy" fell out of favor and the jazz artist doesn't even sing it anymore.