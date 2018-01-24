Niemann wins Latin America Amateur with closing 63

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Joaquin Niemann of Chile lived up to his No. 1 ranking by winning the Latin America Amateur Championship to earn a spot in the Masters.

Niemann played a five-hole stretch around the turn at 6-under par on his way to an 8-under 63 on Tuesday for a five-shot victory over Alvaro Ortiz of Mexico. It was the low score of the week at Prince of Wales Country Club.

Ortiz finished runner-up for the second straight year.

Niemann finished at 11-under 273. His victory gets him into the Masters, and into the final stages of qualifying for the U.S. Open and British Open. He also is exempt into the U.S. Amateur and British Amateur.

Niemann has been No. 1 in the world amateur ranking since May.