The Latest: Trump 'not at all concerned' about Sessions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he is not concerned about what Attorney General Jeff Sessions said during an interview for the special counsel's Russia investigation.

Trump spoke in the Oval Office Tuesday. Asked if he had any concerns about what was said, he said "no, I'm not at all concerned." Trump also said he had not discussed the matter with Sessions.

Trump was also asked whether he's concerned about the senior leadership at the FBI. He responded: "Let's see how it all works out."

Sessions was interviewed for hours last week in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation,

The interview came as Mueller is investigating whether Trump's actions in office, including the firing of FBI Director James Comey, constituted obstruction of justice. Mueller is also investigating contacts between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.

10:05 a.m.

Justice Department spokesman Ian Prior said Tuesday that the interview with Sessions took place last week.

