Amnesty Int'l says Mexico fails to offer migrants asylum

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amnesty International says a survey of 385 Central American migrants suggests that Mexican authorities routinely force people to return to dangerous conditions in their home countries.

The human rights organization reported Tuesday that about 75 percent of migrants said they were not informed by Mexican immigration agents about their right to seek asylum in Mexico.

It said that "people seeking asylum whose lives are at risk in Central America are very frequently pressured into signing 'voluntary return' deportation papers."

It also reported that a Honduran man was killed three weeks after he was returned to his country.

Mexico's National Immigration Institute acknowledged there was room for improvement, but said it had processed 2,000 asylum claims in the last 1½ years and uses promotional materials to inform migrants of their rights.