Blue Jays sign OF Grandson to 1-year, $5 million deal

TORONTO (AP) — Outfielder Curtis Granderson has signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The three-time All-Star wore a Blue Jays T-shirt in a video posted to his Twitter timeline and wrote he was "thrilled" to announce he'll be playing north of the border this season.

Grandson's arrival was reported a week ago but did not become official until the team announced the move Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Granderson is Toronto's second outfield acquisition in the past few days. The Blue Jays got Randal Grichuk in a trade with St. Louis on Friday.

Toronto also has outfielders Ezequiel Carrera, Steve Pearce and Kevin Pillar.

Grandson split last season between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, hitting .212 with 26 home runs.

A 14-year veteran who has also played for Detroit and the New York Yankees, Granderson is a career .252 hitter with 319 home runs and 865 RBIs.