Singapore PM visits Sri Lanka, nations OK free trade deal

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, right, poses with his Singaporean counter part Lee Hsien Loong as they walk for their talks in Colomb
Sri Lankan army soldiers march during the official reception ceremony of Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Ja
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, right, and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sit in the chamber of presidential secretariat during
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, center in white, and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong walk together before holding talks in Colom
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe leads his Singaporean counter part Lee Hsien Loong as they walk for their talks in Colombo, Sri Lanka,
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Singapore and Sri Lanka have signed a free trade agreement for the two countries during a three-day visit by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to the Indian ocean island nation.
A joint statement issued by the two countries said Lee met the Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday and the two discussed strengthening bilateral relations.
The statement says they also witnessed the signing of the trade agreement which "will further deepen the bilateral economic ties"
Lee arrived in Sri Lanka in Monday and will conclude his visit Wednesday.