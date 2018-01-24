Real places in Oscar-nominated films from Dunkirk to Toronto

NEW YORK (AP) — Movie fans can visit many of the real-world destinations depicted in this year's Oscar-nominated films, from the beaches of France where "Dunkirk" took place to a historic Toronto theater where "Shape of Water" was shot.

The movie "Call Me By Your Name" featured scenery from Italy's Lombardy region.

Fans of "Darkest Hour" will want to visit the museum in London that preserves Winston Churchill's war rooms.

"Lady Bird" director Greta Gerwig is a native of Sacramento, California, and shot some bits there.

Parts of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" were filmed on a remote island off of Ireland's west coast, Skellig Michael.

But Ebbing, Missouri, does not exist and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was shot in North Carolina.