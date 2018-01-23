Exiled Zimbabwe musician to return home for performance

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — One of Zimbabwe's most famous musicians who fled at the height of political repression says he is returning home after a change in government.

Thomas Mapfumo has not set foot in Zimbabwe since 2004, when he settled in Oregon. Jailed by the country's former white rulers over his protest music, he later was hounded by the black government that succeeded them.

Mapfumo has announced in a video message that he will perform in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, on April 28.

Spokesman Blessing Vava confirms the gig and says the new government has assured the 72-year-old musician of his safety.

Longtime leader Robert Mugabe resigned in November after 37 years in power when the military moved in. New President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the southern African nation should let "bygones be bygones."