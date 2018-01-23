For songwriter Marc Cohn, the Grammys aren't in his past

NEW YORK (AP) — Marc Cohn won the Grammy Award in 1991 as best new artist, and despite a few fallow years he's back at the Grammys this year as a songwriter.

Twenty-seven years ago, Cohn won the Grammy for best new artist, besting Boyz II Men, C+C Music Factory, Color Me Badd and Seal.

His connection with the Grammys endures.

He co-wrote half the songs on William Bell's album "This Is Where I Live," which won the best Americana album Grammy in 2016. This year, a tune he co-wrote for the Blind Boys of Alabama is nominated for best American roots performance.

Says Cohn: "It's been a wonderful full-circle thing for me."