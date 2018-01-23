The Latest: Police say Kentucky school now secure

BENTON, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

Police say they've secured the Kentucky high school where one person was killed and several others wounded in a shooting there.

Kentucky State Police Detective Jody Cash says a suspect is in custody following the Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky.

Officials say the school is on lockdown.

The FBI says it's working with state and local law enforcement in responding to the shooting.

___

8:50 a.m.

Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday morning in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.

In a tweet from a verified account, Gov. Matt Bevin said it happened at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky.

In the tweet, Bevin says a shooting suspect was in custody. No other details were immediately available.

The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.