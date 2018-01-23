Maryland youth sentenced for threatening Indiana high school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a juvenile from Maryland who called and threatened a western Indiana high school has been sentenced to serve two years in a detention facility.

The teen was charged with making the hoax call in April 2017 to Terre Haute North High School. He claimed he was inside with a gun and explosives. The school's 1,800 students and their teachers were told to shelter in classrooms while about 50 police officers entered the school.

Vigo (VEE'-goh) County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said Monday that the plea agreement also resolves 12 similar hoax calls the youth made to schools in Colorado, Vermont, Missouri and Maryland. The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports that the boy must also pay a $10,000 fine and will be supervised by Maryland authorities until he turns 21.

