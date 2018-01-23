'Honored beyond measure': Reactions to Oscar nominations

A round up of reaction to the Oscar nominations announced Tuesday:

"I got really emotional because everybody just poured their whole heart and soul into doing this film. I'm so happy for Greta and Saoirse and the whole movie." — "Lady Bird" best supporting actress nominee Laurie Metcalf to "Good Morning America"

"This nomination is for every single one of us who brought our hearts to this film. ... I am here because of the greatness of others. I stand on the shoulders of giants." — "The Shape of Water" best actress nominee Sally Hawkins, via email

"This is fantastic news! I am grateful to the music branch of the Academy for voting for me as well as all the magnificent musicians who performed on the score. ... I am so thankful for Guillermo for his humanity and his artistic passion; he truly inspired all of us." — Best original score nominee Alexandre Desplat, for "The Shape of Water," via email

"I am honored beyond measure by this nomination for a film I love, a film that stands in defense of press freedom, and inclusion of women's voices in the movement of history. Proud of the film, and all her filmmakers. Thank you from a full heart." — "The Post" best actress nominee Meryl Streep, via email

"We are thrilled and honored to be nominated for 'The Big Sick.' We got a master class in storytelling from our producers, Barry Mendel and Judd Apatow, and from our director Michael Showalter — all of whom pushed us to dig down, be more honest, and be willing to make changes when the story called for it. It was an incredibly unique challenge to take some of the most vulnerable, painful and beautiful moments from our life together and turn it into a movie." — Best original screenplay nominees Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon, via email

"On behalf of all those who gave their experience, skill and talent to this film, I am absolutely thrilled that the Academy has nominated THE BREADWINNER for Best Animated Feature Film. At a time when women's voices are coming to the forefront, the story of a young girl using her voice for what she believes in is more relevant than ever. Recognizing stories like Parvana's helps point to the importance of women and girls being heard around the world." - Director Nora Twomey, via email