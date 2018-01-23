Poll: Deep partisan divide among Americans over Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — A new opinion poll shows a significant gap between Republicans and Democrats in support for Israel, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen as a divisive figure between the two camps.

The findings by the Pew Research Center could be a cause for concern for Israel, which has traditionally relied on broad bipartisan support in America.

The poll found that 79 percent of Republicans sympathize more with Israel than the Palestinians, compared with just 27 percent support among Democrats.

Netanyahu, who has struck up a close friendship with President Donald Trump, also is seen far differently by the sides. Fifty-two percent of Republicans view Netanyahu favorably, compared to just 18 percent of Democrats.

The survey questioned 1,503 people and had a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.