Films from Chile, Lebanon up for foreign-language Oscar

LONDON (AP) — Movies from Chile, Lebanon, Russia, Hungary and Sweden are competing in the Academy Awards race for best foreign-language film.

Five nominees announced Tuesday include Chilean director Sebastian Lelio's drama with a transgender heroine, "A Fantastic Woman"; Lebanese filmmaker Ziad Doueiri's forceful "The Insult"; and Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev's stark divorce story "Loveless."

Also nominated are mystical abattoir drama "On Body and Soul" by Hungarian director Ildiko Enyedi, and Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund's art world satire "The Square."

The winner will be announced at the 90th Academy Awards ceremony on March 4.