Praise for Taiwan police by music: New album “You are the True Hero” officially released

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The album “You are the True Hero”to pay tribute to Taiwan's police was officially released on Tuesday (January 23) at the National Police Agency (NPC) assembly hall.

In order to show the tender side of the police to the public and to enhance their connection, Taiwan's National Police Agency (NPC) contracted with the Police Broadcasting Service (PBS) for holding a lyric competition. The PBS invited six famous and public-spirited musicians in Taiwan, such as Kung Kiang, Yao Hung and Ric Jan, to compose 10 melodies, which were then matched with the 10 winning pieces of lyric from the composition to create 10 beautiful songs for the album, “You are the True Hero.”

NPC Director Chen, Ja-Chin claimed that he thanked all the composers who wrote about their warm interactions with the police for bringing the the pubic and the police closer together through music. Chen pointed out that these 10 beautiful songs were indeed a boost to the morale of all the police in the country. He hoped that the 10 songs could be spread widely among people and sung by everyone in Taiwan.

PBS Musical Director Kung Kiang said that the 10 songs in the album include rock music, R&B, dance music, and soft songs, all very special and creative.

During the press conference for the release of “You are the True Hero,” singers including Huang Chi Yu and Ric Jan sang songs from the album. Listening to such beautiful music, police officers and their family members were all very moved. In order to promote the album, the NPA and the PBS also provide 50 seconds free mobile phone ringtones of those 10 songs on the Internet. People can go to the official website of either agency to download the ringtones, according to the NPA.

(photo courtesy of NPA)