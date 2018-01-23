Pakistan cleric wanted by US claims doing nothing illegal

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A radical Pakistani cleric wanted by the United States and released from detention last year claims he is not involved in any illegal activities and is inviting the United Nations to visit the offices of his charity in Lahore.

Hafiz Saeed says he also petitioned the Lahore High Court to prevent the government from seizing his Jamaat-ud-Dawa charity.

He told reporters in Lahore on Tuesday that the charity is not banned by the U.N. but under a watch list. Saeed founded the militant Lashker-e-Taiba group, which was blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people. Jamaat-ud-Dawa is believed to be a front for Lashker-e-Taiba.

The United States has offered a $10 million reward for his arrest. Saeed denies involvement in the 2008 attacks.