Taiwanese woman dies in Japan car crash during snow

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese woman died in a car accident in Japan believed to be linked to the abundant snowfall in that country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Tuesday.

At least two people have died during snowstorms and excessive snowfall in Central Japan and the Kanto region surrounding Tokyo over the past few days.

A 52-year-old woman named Kao (高) was driving Monday evening when the wheels of her car skidded in the snow and she hit an oncoming truck, the Central News Agency reported.

The woman was not a tourist but a resident of Chiba Prefecture (千葉縣) holding a job at a local restaurant.

She was included in the death toll of two for all of Japan during the current snowy weather, CNA reported.