Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 23, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;More sun than clouds;31;25;A morning shower;32;25;SSW;10;74%;63%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;N;6;64%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Showers;10;3;Rain and drizzle;9;6;ENE;10;91%;93%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sun;19;9;Mostly sunny;17;10;ESE;7;73%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, p.m. rain;10;10;A little p.m. rain;14;6;WSW;37;87%;87%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. snow;-10;-17;Partly sunny;-13;-20;NNE;9;69%;20%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;18;4;Mostly sunny;18;4;NW;7;30%;2%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning colder;-23;-37;Sunny;-28;-40;ENE;15;98%;1%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Increasing clouds;34;26;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ENE;11;74%;77%;8

Athens, Greece;Some sun, a shower;10;5;Partly sunny;9;4;NNE;25;57%;6%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds breaking;25;19;Mostly sunny, humid;27;19;SSW;14;66%;3%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;20;7;Sunny and pleasant;20;8;WSW;7;48%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;22;Brief p.m. showers;32;23;SSW;8;73%;81%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;30;16;Nice with some sun;29;16;E;7;54%;17%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;34;24;A morning shower;33;25;S;6;69%;54%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;16;9;Partly sunny;16;10;WSW;14;72%;3%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but cold;-5;-13;Sunshine, but cold;-4;-12;SW;7;14%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;4;-3;Mostly sunny;5;-3;SE;8;56%;8%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;4;3;Not as cool;11;8;SSW;17;88%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;19;7;Clouds and sun;20;8;ESE;9;61%;39%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;19;A t-storm in spots;30;18;SSE;11;49%;73%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;2;0;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;ESE;11;93%;27%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;10;9;A passing shower;12;7;SW;25;75%;86%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;2;-7;Fog;-2;-9;W;6;77%;1%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;2;-4;Mostly cloudy;2;-4;SE;7;91%;30%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;32;20;Sunny, not as warm;27;16;ESE;17;47%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A t-storm in spots;28;18;SSW;7;55%;74%;9

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;0;-10;Sunny and quite cold;-1;-9;NW;21;43%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;20;12;Partly sunny;19;12;N;10;44%;59%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower or two;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;SSE;24;68%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;26;18;Mostly sunny;28;17;E;5;57%;8%;8

Chennai, India;Nice with sunshine;30;21;Sun and some clouds;30;21;ENE;9;62%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Morning snow showers;2;-4;Sun and clouds;1;-3;SW;9;61%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;31;22;Clouds and sun, nice;31;21;NNE;14;66%;4%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;3;2;A little p.m. rain;8;4;SW;20;86%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;24;17;Sunny and nice;24;18;NNE;13;58%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;15;2;Mostly sunny;17;3;S;6;33%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;NE;17;74%;7%;5

Delhi, India;Showers and t-storms;16;8;Hazy sunshine;20;7;NNW;7;83%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;5;-7;Milder with some sun;11;-2;SW;10;32%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Hazy sun;28;14;SSE;7;51%;6%;5

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;33;25;Downpours;31;25;WSW;13;78%;83%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;13;6;Spotty showers;9;3;SW;36;74%;60%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;11;2;Clearing and mild;15;4;N;11;22%;2%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;18;13;Partly sunny;18;12;ENE;17;79%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;More clouds than sun;26;20;An afternoon shower;26;21;SE;19;80%;75%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Not as warm;27;16;A t-storm in spots;29;18;NW;8;42%;55%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;28;21;An afternoon shower;27;21;NNE;13;73%;68%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;-3;-5;Windy with snow;2;1;SSW;33;92%;90%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A downpour;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;S;7;79%;63%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;Periods of sun;21;16;E;19;69%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;28;23;Partly sunny;28;22;ENE;23;58%;14%;4

Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;30;16;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;NNE;10;43%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;21;4;Hazy sunshine;20;4;N;8;54%;4%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;5;2;Rain and snow shower;4;2;NE;18;70%;49%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy morning rain;31;25;Heavy p.m. showers;32;25;WSW;19;75%;77%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;29;21;Mostly cloudy;28;20;N;16;47%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;27;18;A t-storm in spots;30;17;NE;12;42%;55%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;10;-5;Sunny and mild;12;-4;ENE;7;21%;1%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;26;11;Hazy sunshine;26;14;WSW;10;40%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;21;6;Spotty showers;13;2;W;7;74%;60%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;30;15;Mostly sunny;30;15;NNW;22;17%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, cold;-5;-12;Clouds and sun, cold;-5;-10;S;7;74%;0%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;22;Some sun, a shower;31;24;NNE;9;62%;72%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;29;22;Clouds and sun;30;22;SW;7;70%;44%;10

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;Hazy sunshine;29;14;WSW;8;63%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;N;8;81%;78%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;4;A t-storm in spots;14;5;SE;11;62%;66%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;SSW;9;73%;47%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;24;20;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;SSE;10;77%;28%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;16;8;Low clouds breaking;14;11;WSW;7;81%;65%;1

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;12;10;Periods of rain;13;5;SW;40;84%;67%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;24;10;Partly sunny, nice;24;9;ENE;7;29%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Decreasing clouds;30;25;SW;9;75%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds, mild;16;2;Partly sunny;14;4;SW;5;71%;7%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;30;27;Nice with some sun;31;26;NNE;8;66%;64%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;NE;9;80%;73%;7

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;Afternoon showers;31;24;E;8;74%;90%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;25;14;Mostly sunny;26;15;S;14;59%;9%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;23;7;Clouds and sun;20;8;NNE;9;50%;55%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly cloudy, humid;27;20;A shower or two;25;17;N;15;81%;66%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;-8;-15;Clouds and sun, cold;-6;-7;SSW;14;83%;67%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, cooler;29;24;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;ENE;21;63%;2%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;31;21;Cloudy and cooler;23;17;SE;23;52%;26%;4

Montreal, Canada;Rain and ice;1;-7;Mostly sunny, windy;-6;-15;W;26;64%;3%;2

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;-7;-10;Low clouds;-7;-13;S;9;82%;4%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;29;19;Hazy sunshine;31;19;N;12;43%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;28;12;A bit of rain;28;14;NNE;16;42%;58%;9

New York, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;13;2;Partly sunny, cooler;5;-4;NW;37;48%;4%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;16;9;Afternoon showers;13;7;N;10;79%;93%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-30;-36;Hazy and very cold;-31;-36;NNE;8;80%;41%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cold;8;-2;Partly sunny, colder;2;-2;WNW;29;40%;24%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow;3;0;Periods of rain;3;1;SSW;13;84%;74%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and ice;3;-10;Sunny;-8;-18;WNW;23;57%;4%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;30;26;Cloudy with showers;30;26;E;14;76%;93%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;NW;11;75%;69%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;ENE;12;76%;70%;9

Paris, France;Spotty showers;11;10;A passing shower;13;7;SW;20;68%;87%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;34;20;Mostly sunny;31;20;S;21;53%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, nice;33;24;Humid with some sun;31;24;SSW;6;72%;55%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NE;12;77%;72%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;33;21;An afternoon shower;33;21;E;7;47%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as cold;6;1;A shower in places;9;2;SSE;12;74%;42%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;-10;-20;Sunny, but frigid;-13;-20;NW;16;22%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;21;11;A t-storm in spots;23;11;WSW;12;50%;55%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;17;8;Low clouds breaking;17;9;N;3;81%;0%;2

Recife, Brazil;A few showers;29;25;Brief a.m. showers;29;24;SE;15;68%;83%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;4;0;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;N;24;71%;10%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;-5;-8;Snow, then rain late;2;1;S;23;94%;89%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;34;25;Partly sunny and hot;34;25;N;9;57%;26%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;Sunny and very warm;27;13;SE;7;26%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;16;4;Plenty of sunshine;15;4;NE;8;60%;2%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow, cold;-9;-14;A little p.m. snow;-4;-5;S;16;72%;85%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rather cloudy;12;8;Cloudy, p.m. rain;13;8;WSW;18;85%;89%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or two;26;18;An afternoon shower;26;18;ENE;16;72%;72%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;28;24;Some sun, a shower;29;24;E;19;73%;57%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;Periods of sun, nice;25;18;N;12;71%;43%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;27;5;Sunny and pleasant;25;5;E;7;21%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;29;14;Sunny and nice;30;14;SW;10;36%;6%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Periods of sun;27;22;An afternoon shower;28;22;N;11;77%;72%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;16;5;Low clouds breaking;15;9;SSE;5;82%;67%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;8;7;Periods of rain;10;4;S;13;79%;87%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Much colder;-8;-15;Sunny, but frigid;-9;-17;NW;13;29%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;8;1;Overcast and chilly;4;1;NE;20;49%;69%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;29;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NNW;13;80%;60%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Chilly with some sun;2;-7;Mostly sunny, chilly;0;-12;S;9;86%;5%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Variable clouds;28;24;Mostly sunny;28;23;ENE;16;71%;44%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of snow;0;-2;A little p.m. rain;6;3;SSW;18;82%;85%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;31;23;More clouds than sun;30;24;ENE;22;61%;22%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming cloudy;22;16;A little a.m. rain;18;15;ENE;22;74%;60%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers;-2;-6;Morning snow;2;0;SSW;29;86%;90%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and mild;12;0;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;0;ENE;7;52%;0%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;14;2;Partly sunny, breezy;8;1;NNW;23;65%;65%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, mild;14;6;Mostly sunny, mild;14;4;NNE;12;35%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A few showers;17;12;Brief showers;17;12;SSE;14;69%;94%;1

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;12;-1;Plenty of sunshine;13;-1;E;4;45%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;10;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-4;NNW;17;45%;21%;3

Toronto, Canada;Showers of rain/snow;6;-6;Inc. clouds;-3;-9;NNW;19;51%;10%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;20;13;A morning shower;17;10;ENE;14;70%;41%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;17;8;SE;8;74%;26%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, frigid;-25;-37;Sunny and very cold;-24;-39;NNW;11;83%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;6;5;Rain;7;3;SSE;8;74%;95%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mainly cloudy;6;-1;Rather cloudy;6;0;SE;8;84%;25%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine;31;18;Turning sunny, warm;32;18;NE;8;51%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy, cold;-7;-12;Breezy with snow;-3;-4;SSW;24;88%;84%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;-2;-6;Snow to rain;3;2;SSW;17;94%;66%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Humid with clearing;25;20;Mostly sunny, breezy;26;19;N;29;67%;2%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;34;16;Mostly cloudy;33;17;W;7;44%;1%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Thickening clouds;6;-2;Mostly cloudy;7;0;ENE;3;62%;66%;3

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius