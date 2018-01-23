Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 23, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;More sun than clouds;89;77;A morning shower;89;77;SSW;6;74%;63%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;73;56;Sunny and pleasant;73;58;N;4;64%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Showers;51;38;Rain and drizzle;48;42;ENE;6;91%;93%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sun;66;48;Mostly sunny;63;50;ESE;5;73%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, p.m. rain;51;49;A little p.m. rain;56;43;WSW;23;87%;87%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. snow;14;2;Partly sunny;8;-5;NNE;5;69%;20%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;65;40;Mostly sunny;64;39;NW;5;30%;2%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning colder;-9;-35;Sunny;-19;-40;ENE;10;98%;1%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Increasing clouds;94;79;A t-storm in spots;92;76;ENE;7;74%;77%;8

Athens, Greece;Some sun, a shower;50;41;Partly sunny;48;39;NNE;15;57%;6%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds breaking;77;67;Mostly sunny, humid;81;66;SSW;9;66%;3%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;67;45;Sunny and pleasant;68;46;WSW;5;48%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;72;Brief p.m. showers;90;73;SSW;5;73%;81%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;85;61;Nice with some sun;84;61;E;4;54%;17%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;93;76;A morning shower;91;77;S;4;69%;54%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;62;48;Partly sunny;61;49;WSW;9;72%;3%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but cold;23;9;Sunshine, but cold;25;10;SW;4;14%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;38;27;Mostly sunny;40;27;SE;5;56%;8%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;39;37;Not as cool;51;46;SSW;11;88%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;66;45;Clouds and sun;69;46;ESE;6;61%;39%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;66;A t-storm in spots;86;65;SSE;7;49%;73%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;36;31;Mostly cloudy;39;31;ESE;7;93%;27%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;50;49;A passing shower;54;45;SW;16;75%;86%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;35;20;Fog;28;16;W;4;77%;1%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;36;25;Mostly cloudy;36;26;SE;5;91%;30%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;89;69;Sunny, not as warm;80;61;ESE;11;47%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;83;65;A t-storm in spots;83;64;SSW;4;55%;74%;9

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;32;14;Sunny and quite cold;30;16;NW;13;43%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;68;54;Partly sunny;66;53;N;6;44%;59%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower or two;74;63;Partly sunny, nice;74;62;SSE;15;68%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;79;64;Mostly sunny;82;63;E;3;57%;8%;8

Chennai, India;Nice with sunshine;86;69;Sun and some clouds;87;69;ENE;5;62%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Morning snow showers;35;25;Sun and clouds;34;26;SW;6;61%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;88;72;Clouds and sun, nice;87;70;NNE;9;66%;4%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;38;36;A little p.m. rain;47;39;SW;12;86%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;75;63;Sunny and nice;75;65;NNE;8;58%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;59;36;Mostly sunny;63;38;S;4;33%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;88;73;Partly sunny;87;74;NE;11;74%;7%;5

Delhi, India;Showers and t-storms;61;46;Hazy sunshine;67;45;NNW;5;83%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;41;19;Milder with some sun;53;29;SW;6;32%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;80;57;Hazy sun;82;57;SSE;4;51%;6%;5

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;91;77;Downpours;87;77;WSW;8;78%;83%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;55;43;Spotty showers;48;37;SW;23;74%;60%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;52;35;Clearing and mild;60;38;N;7;22%;2%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;65;56;Partly sunny;64;54;ENE;10;79%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;More clouds than sun;79;67;An afternoon shower;78;70;SE;12;80%;75%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Not as warm;81;61;A t-storm in spots;84;64;NW;5;42%;55%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;83;70;An afternoon shower;80;69;NNE;8;73%;68%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;26;24;Windy with snow;35;33;SSW;21;92%;90%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A downpour;86;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;S;4;79%;63%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;73;62;Periods of sun;70;61;E;12;69%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;82;73;Partly sunny;83;72;ENE;14;58%;14%;4

Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;85;60;Sunny and pleasant;85;57;NNE;6;43%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;69;39;Hazy sunshine;68;39;N;5;54%;4%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;41;36;Rain and snow shower;40;35;NE;11;70%;49%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy morning rain;88;77;Heavy p.m. showers;89;77;WSW;12;75%;77%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;84;69;Mostly cloudy;82;68;N;10;47%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;81;64;A t-storm in spots;85;62;NE;7;42%;55%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;51;23;Sunny and mild;54;24;ENE;4;21%;1%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;79;52;Hazy sunshine;79;57;WSW;6;40%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;70;43;Spotty showers;56;35;W;4;74%;60%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;87;59;Mostly sunny;86;59;NNW;14;17%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, cold;23;10;Clouds and sun, cold;22;14;S;4;74%;0%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;87;72;Some sun, a shower;88;75;NNE;6;62%;72%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;83;72;Clouds and sun;85;71;SW;4;70%;44%;10

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;80;54;Hazy sunshine;84;58;WSW;5;63%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;N;5;81%;78%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;58;40;A t-storm in spots;57;41;SE;7;62%;66%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. shower or two;89;76;An afternoon shower;89;76;SSW;5;73%;47%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;75;68;Partly sunny, nice;76;68;SSE;6;77%;28%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;62;46;Low clouds breaking;57;51;WSW;4;81%;65%;1

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;54;51;Periods of rain;55;42;SW;25;84%;67%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;74;50;Partly sunny, nice;75;48;ENE;4;29%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm in spots;88;77;Decreasing clouds;86;76;SW;6;75%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds, mild;61;36;Partly sunny;57;40;SW;3;71%;7%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;86;80;Nice with some sun;87;78;NNE;5;66%;64%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;82;75;A t-storm in spots;83;75;NE;6;80%;73%;7

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;88;76;Afternoon showers;89;76;E;5;74%;90%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;77;57;Mostly sunny;79;60;S;9;59%;9%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;73;45;Clouds and sun;68;46;NNE;6;50%;55%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly cloudy, humid;80;69;A shower or two;77;63;N;9;81%;66%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;18;4;Clouds and sun, cold;21;19;SSW;9;83%;67%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, cooler;85;75;Mostly sunny, nice;85;73;ENE;13;63%;2%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;87;69;Cloudy and cooler;74;63;SE;14;52%;26%;4

Montreal, Canada;Rain and ice;34;19;Mostly sunny, windy;21;4;W;16;64%;3%;2

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;19;13;Low clouds;20;9;S;5;82%;4%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;84;66;Hazy sunshine;87;66;N;8;43%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;83;54;A bit of rain;83;57;NNE;10;42%;58%;9

New York, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;56;36;Partly sunny, cooler;41;25;NW;23;48%;4%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;61;49;Afternoon showers;56;45;N;6;79%;93%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-21;-33;Hazy and very cold;-24;-33;NNE;5;80%;41%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cold;46;28;Partly sunny, colder;36;28;WNW;18;40%;24%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow;37;33;Periods of rain;38;34;SSW;8;84%;74%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and ice;37;15;Sunny;18;-1;WNW;14;57%;4%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;86;78;Cloudy with showers;86;78;E;8;76%;93%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;86;76;An afternoon shower;89;76;NW;7;75%;69%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A t-storm in spots;86;74;ENE;8;76%;70%;9

Paris, France;Spotty showers;53;50;A passing shower;55;45;SW;13;68%;87%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;93;69;Mostly sunny;87;69;S;13;53%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, nice;91;75;Humid with some sun;88;74;SSW;4;72%;55%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;89;75;A t-storm in spots;90;75;NE;7;77%;72%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;91;69;An afternoon shower;92;70;E;5;47%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as cold;42;34;A shower in places;47;35;SSE;8;74%;42%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;14;-5;Sunny, but frigid;8;-4;NW;10;22%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;69;51;A t-storm in spots;73;53;WSW;7;50%;55%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;62;47;Low clouds breaking;63;47;N;2;81%;0%;2

Recife, Brazil;A few showers;85;77;Brief a.m. showers;85;76;SE;9;68%;83%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;39;32;Mostly cloudy;35;26;N;15;71%;10%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;23;17;Snow, then rain late;36;34;S;15;94%;89%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;93;77;Partly sunny and hot;94;77;N;6;57%;26%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;Sunny and very warm;81;55;SE;5;26%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;61;40;Plenty of sunshine;59;40;NE;5;60%;2%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow, cold;16;7;A little p.m. snow;24;23;S;10;72%;85%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rather cloudy;54;46;Cloudy, p.m. rain;55;46;WSW;11;85%;89%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or two;79;64;An afternoon shower;78;64;ENE;10;72%;72%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;82;75;Some sun, a shower;83;75;E;12;73%;57%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;64;Periods of sun, nice;78;64;N;7;71%;43%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;80;42;Sunny and pleasant;77;41;E;4;21%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;84;58;Sunny and nice;87;58;SW;6;36%;6%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Periods of sun;81;71;An afternoon shower;82;71;N;7;77%;72%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;61;41;Low clouds breaking;58;48;SSE;3;82%;67%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;46;45;Periods of rain;49;39;S;8;79%;87%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Much colder;17;4;Sunny, but frigid;15;2;NW;8;29%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;46;34;Overcast and chilly;39;34;NE;13;49%;69%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;83;76;A t-storm in spots;88;77;NNW;8;80%;60%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Chilly with some sun;36;19;Mostly sunny, chilly;32;10;S;6;86%;5%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Variable clouds;83;74;Mostly sunny;83;74;ENE;10;71%;44%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of snow;32;29;A little p.m. rain;42;38;SSW;11;82%;85%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;87;74;More clouds than sun;87;74;ENE;14;61%;22%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming cloudy;72;60;A little a.m. rain;64;59;ENE;14;74%;60%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers;28;22;Morning snow;35;32;SSW;18;86%;90%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and mild;54;33;Mostly cloudy, mild;53;31;ENE;4;52%;0%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;58;36;Partly sunny, breezy;47;33;NNW;14;65%;65%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, mild;57;43;Mostly sunny, mild;58;39;NNE;8;35%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A few showers;63;54;Brief showers;62;54;SSE;8;69%;94%;1

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;53;29;Plenty of sunshine;56;31;E;3;45%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;49;29;Partly sunny, chilly;41;25;NNW;10;45%;21%;3

Toronto, Canada;Showers of rain/snow;43;21;Inc. clouds;27;16;NNW;12;51%;10%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;68;55;A morning shower;63;51;ENE;9;70%;41%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;64;48;Partly sunny;62;46;SE;5;74%;26%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, frigid;-13;-34;Sunny and very cold;-12;-38;NNW;7;83%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;43;41;Rain;45;38;SSE;5;74%;95%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mainly cloudy;43;29;Rather cloudy;43;32;SE;5;84%;25%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine;89;65;Turning sunny, warm;90;64;NE;5;51%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy, cold;20;10;Breezy with snow;27;25;SSW;15;88%;84%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;28;21;Snow to rain;38;35;SSW;11;94%;66%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Humid with clearing;77;67;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;66;N;18;67%;2%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;92;61;Mostly cloudy;92;62;W;4;44%;1%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Thickening clouds;43;29;Mostly cloudy;45;32;ENE;2;62%;66%;3

