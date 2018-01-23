The Latest: Dozens held for posts on Turkey Syria operation

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on developments in Syria (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Turkey's official news agency says dozens have been detained across Turkey for alleged terror propaganda on social media regarding a military offensive into a Kurdish-held enclave in northern Syria.

Anadolu Agency tallies show at least 55 people were detained in police operations in multiple provinces Tuesday. They are accused of supporting a Syrian Kurdish militant group through social media posts.

Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish YPG a terror group and an extension of the Kurdish insurgency within its own borders. A military operation codenamed Olive Branch was launched last week to clear YPG from Afrin.

The local president of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party was detained in the western province of Izmir.

More than 30 people were detained Monday on similar charges, including journalists.

Prosecutors may demand that the detained be put under pre-trial arrest or release them.

___

1:45 p.m.

France's top diplomat is urging Turkey to exercise restraint in Syria, expressing concern about the violent Turkish offensive against a Kurdish enclave.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Tuesday intense fighting between Turkish troops and a U.S.-allied Kurdish militia in recent days is a sign of new conflicts that could erupt in the region as the Islamic State group is defeated.

Le Drian said he told his Turkish counterpart that this offensive "worries us" and said he calls on Turkey "to show the greatest restraint."

Le Drian urged world powers to work together toward a political solution in Syria to so that other simmering conflicts don't explode with the retreat of IS extremists, warning those conflicts could be "just as dramatic."

The Turkish ground and air offensive on Afrin raises tensions in the already-complicated Syrian conflict.

___

1:40 p.m.

A Kurdish militia spokesman says Turkey has shelled a city in northeastern Syria as Turkish forces press into a Syrian Kurdish enclave for the fourth straight day.

Nureddine Mehmud says Turkey fired on Qamishli and other towns along the Syrian-Turkish border on Tuesday, calling it a diversion from the main campaign by Turkey and allied Syrian militia forces to invade the Kurdish enclave of Afrin, along another part of the frontier.

There were no reported casualties.

Mehmud says forces from the People's Protection Units, or YPG, have held the Turkish forces from making "any real progress" in Afrin.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights Monitoring group says at 24 civilians, 24 Kurdish fighters, and 25 Turkish-backed Syrian militiamen have been killed in the clashes in Afrin since Saturday.