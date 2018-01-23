Johnson & Johnson reports 4Q loss

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson is reporting a fourth-quarter loss of $10.71 billion, after reporting a profit a year earlier.

While that translates to a per-share loss of $3.99, or $1.74 when adjusted for one-time gains and losses, the New Brunswick, New Jersey, company exceeded Wall Street profit expectations by 2 cents per share, according to a poll of industry analysts by FactSet.

The world's biggest maker of health care products posted revenue of $20.2 billion, just shy of expectations.

Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings in the range of $8 to $8.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $80.6 billion to $81.4 billion.

