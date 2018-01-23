Carrefour, Chinese tech giant Tencent form alliance

BEIJING (AP) — Carrefour and Chinese technology giant Tencent have announced a cooperation agreement in China and a possible investment to develop online retailing and other technology.

The companies said Tuesday they want to link Carrefour's global retail knowledge and the technology strengths of Tencent, which operates the popular WeChat social media platform and other online services.

The companies said Tencent and Yonghui, a Chinese supermarket operator in which Tencent is buying a stake, were consider a "potential investment" in Carrefour's China unit.

The tie-up adds to a series of ventures by major retailers including Amazon.com and Wal-Mart aimed at combining the strengths of online and offline retailing.