French police raid French rugby federation headquarters

PARIS (AP) — The French police are conducting raids at the French rugby federation headquarters amid an investigation into an alleged conflict of interest involving federation president Bernard Laporte.

The national financial prosecutor's office told The Associated Press the police searches took place Tuesday morning at the national center of rugby in Marcoussis, outside Paris.

Last month, French sports minister Laura Flessel gave justice officials the conclusions of an investigation into Laporte, who has denied accusations that he pressured the French federation's appeals board to reduce sanctions against Top 14 club Montpellier, which is owned by his friend, Mohad Altrad.

Altrad, a Syrian-born French billionaire, also sealed a deal with the French federation to become the first shirt sponsor of the Tricolors.