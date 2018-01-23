Taiwan’s amusement parks announce preferential measures for winter vacation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Amusement parks in Taiwan jointly announced a collective goal for their charity endeavor in 2018 as well as their respective preferential measure for the winter vacation in a news release on Tuesday.

Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau said that amusement parks across Taiwan will continue to support charity in the form of giving the disadvantaged group free entries into the parks or offering them special prices.

The agency urged all institutions or groups who have a need to make use of the offers to contact individual theme parks to arrange for the assistance they need.

The agency said it planned to set up a special section on its official theme park website (Chinese) to periodically count the numbers of disadvantaged people who have received help from the parks and to boost the morale of the campaign. The goal is to reach a collective number of over 100,000 disadvantaged people having received help from the parks in the end, the Tourism Bureau said.

Preferential measures of individual amusement parks, which vary from park to park, are listed in the table in the Chinese version of the report, including discounts for people whose Chinese zodiac sign is dog, the buy-one-get-one-free and buy-two-get-one-free deals, and free admission on your birthday, the agency said.

Some theme parks also offer preferential packages that they have worked out with public transportation operators, such as Taiwan High Speed Rail, Taiwan Railways Administration, and buses. For detailed information, please visit the Tourism Bureau’s official theme park website.

The agency advised that the public take public transportation to avoid traffic congestion and reduce carbon emission when making trips to the theme parks during the Lunar New Year.