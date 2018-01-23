UN troops returning to only base in rebel-held South Sudan

AKOBO, South Sudan (AP) — United Nations peacekeepers are returning to the only U.N. base in South Sudan "clearly" in an area under opposition control as residents hope for protection from what they call growing attacks by government troops.

It will be the first U.N. peacekeeper presence in Akobo since 2013, when the base was abandoned after armed men stormed the compound and killed three Indian peacekeepers. This time the U.N. plans to fly in peacekeepers only a few days a week.

The first peacekeepers are expected to arrive in the next few weeks.

South Sudan's five-year civil war has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions amid warnings of ethnic violence. The latest cease-fire, which took effect Dec. 24, was broken just hours later with both sides blaming each other for the violations.