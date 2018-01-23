iPhone battery explodes after Chinese man bites it

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Last Friday (Jan. 19), while looking for a new replacement battery for his iPhone at an electronics store in China, a man inexplicably decided to bite into one of the batteries to somehow test its authenticity, leading the device to suddenly explode in a ball of fire.

Video of the bizarre incident which captured in the store's CCTV camera was posted on the Chinese video sharing site miaopai.com on Jan. 20 and since been viewed over 4.45 million times.

In the video, a man places an iPhone battery in his mouth and he proceeds to bite it, apparently to test its authenticity or durability as can be seen in the left hand side of the frame below:



(Screenshot of miaopai.com video)

Because his teeth likely caused a catastrophic rupture to the device's casing, it suddenly burst into a massive ball of fire which engulfed both he and his female companion, which can be seen below:



(Screenshot of miaopai.com video)

Fortunately, news outlets report that no one was injured in the blast, but many in the store were startled by the sudden explosion. In response to the video, a Chinese netizen chided the man by saying, "The battery is not gold, why are you biting it?"

After a big uproar over Apple slowing down older models of the iPhone with aging batteries, it has started to offer a discount on replacement batteries around the world, including in China. However, Chinese electronics stores are notoriously replete with fake goods, thus the man was in his own, but obviously wrong, way trying to test its authenticity.