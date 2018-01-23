Young Hong Kong activist Wong bailed again pending appeal

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong says a court has granted him bail so he can appeal a second prison sentence related to 2014's "Umbrella Movement" protests.

The 21-year-old Wong on Tuesday tweeted, "Hello World. The court approved my bail application" after the hearing.

Last week he was sentenced to three months in prison after pleading guilty to a contempt charge for failing to obey a court order to leave a protest camp during the 79-day pro-democracy protests that brought parts of Hong Kong to a standstill.

In a separate case, Wong has also been granted bail as he appeals a six-month prison sentence at Hong Kong's top court for an unlawful assembly conviction.