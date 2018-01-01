Taiwan Air Force to use C-130 planes during Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Air Force said Tuesday it would use C-130 transport planes to move travelers between Taiwan’s main island and the outer islands during next month’s Lunar New Year period.

Travelers who want to make use of the service will have to pay NT$1,000 (US$34) per flight between Taiwan and Penghu, Kinmen or Matsu between February 14 and 21, the Central News Agency reported.

Each year, as thousands of Taiwanese travel back to their ancestral home or visit family before going on holiday for the rest of the holiday period, public transportation is overwhelmed.

Military on leave would also take flights offered by the Air Force, but mostly outside of peak hours, the Ministry of National Defense said.

This year’s official Lunar New Year holiday period lasts from February 15 until 20, though schools have longer vacations.