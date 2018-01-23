Faeroes lawmaker: Listen to Puigdemont in Catalan crisis

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Faeroese member of the Danish Parliament who plans to meet Catalan ex-leader Carles Puigdemont says that listening to him is the best way to understand what is going on in Spain's Catalonia region.

Magni Arge is a member of the left-wing Republican Party from the Faeroe Islands, a semi-autonomous Danish territory. He plans to meet Puigdemont Tuesday and says it's best to hear his views from "the horse's mouth."

Arge scolded Danish government and opposition lawmakers for rejecting invitations to meet Puigdemont, who traveled from self-imposed exile in Belgium to Denmark on Monday and spoke at the University of Copenhagen. A Spanish judge refused to ask Danish authorities to arrest Puigdemont.

Arge said "one can start understand each other by talking together, not by ignoring each other."