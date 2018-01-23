S.Korean officials discussing N.Korea taekwondo performance

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean Olympic organizers say it's too late to include a North Korean taekwondo performance in the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Games, but it might still occur at the Olympic Stadium on Feb. 9.

The creative director of the opening and closing ceremonies said Tuesday there are discussions on whether to include the North Korean taekwondo demonstration team in a program ahead of the opening ceremony.

A Pyeongchang organizing committee official said nothing has been decided.

North Korea agreed earlier this month to send a delegation to the Olympics, in the first formal talks between the Koreas in about two years. Its delegation at the Feb. 9-25 games is to include officials, athletes, a cheering group, journalists, an art troupe and the taekwondo demonstration team.