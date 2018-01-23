Keelung man's 16 DUI arrests sets Taiwan national record

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A man in Keelung was arrested on Wednesday (Jan 17) for driving under the influence (DUI) on his scooter for the 16th time in 17 years, a new national record, reported Apple Daily.

The 51-year-old man surnamed Chou (周), who works as a painter, has accrued 15 DUI citations since 2001, and on Wednesday afternoon, police spotted him driving his scooter the wrong way on Zhongzheng Road. When police pulled him over, his body reeked of alcohol, and when his blood alcohol level was tested, it measured 0.91 milligrams of alcohol per liter of breath (mg/L), well above the legal threshold of 0.15 mg/l, according to Keelung City Second Police Precinct officer Hu Kai-wen (胡凱文).

When the police officer who happened to have apprehended him three previous times for DUI recognized him, he exclaimed, "How could it be you again!"

Chou told the officer that it was his first day on the job and he joined his coworkers at the steel plant in drinking one bottle of Paolyta-B, an herbal energy drink that is 8 to 10 percent alcohol. Chou said that he had started drinking with them from about 11 a.m. for about two hours and joked that he had only been sentenced to one and a half years for his previous DUI conviction from late last year.

Chou now has 8 counts of public endangerment against him, for which he could be put behind bars for seven to eight years. Hu said he could not understand why he was not afraid of his impending sentence.

Chou claimed that he drank at work because it would give him a boost and he claimed he would not drink normally when he was at home during his days off.

Hu said that of the 16 times Chou has been arrested for DUI since 2001, he has been sentenced 14 times, with the most recent prior conviction being in December, when he was sentenced to one and a half years in jail, but that it had not yet been implemented. Hu said that of Chou's numerous convictions, some have resulted in prison sentences, while others are being appealed, he then shook his head and said, "He's a really strong alcoholic!"