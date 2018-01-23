  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Hsieh becomes first Taiwanese to have acquired permanent memberships at all four Grand Slam venues  

Taiwan tennis star Hsieh Su-wei became the first Taiwanese player to have acquired the permanent membership at each of all four Grand Slam venues on Tuesday

By  Taiwan News
2018/01/23 16:43

Hsieh Su-wei (photo form Australian Open official Instagram) (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan tennis star Hsieh Su-wei became the first Taiwanese player to have acquired the permanent membership at each of all four Grand Slam venues after she and Peng Shuai beat Lucie Safarova and Barbora Strycova in women’s doubles at the Australian Open to advance into the semifinals on Tuesday.

The four permanent memberships mean that Hsieh will not have to pay for any tickets to watch all Grand Slam events.    

To acquire the permanent membership at a Grand Slam venue, a player must be a quarterfinalist in the singles, a semifinalist in the doubles and a finalist in the mixed doubles at a Grand Slam event.

With regards to Taiwanese players who have obtained memberships of Grand Slam venues, Chan Yung-jen is second only to Hsieh with three except for Wimbledon.  

Lu Yen-hsun became a permanent member of Wimbledon when he advanced into Wimbledon men’s quarterfinals in 2010.  
Hsieh Su-wei

RELATED ARTICLES

German tennis player Angelique Kerber beats Taiwanese ace player Hsieh Su-wei
2018/01/22 13:47
Taiwan's Hsieh cruises to 4th round in Australian Open
2018/01/20 22:10
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei upsets former world No. 1 Muguruza at Australian Open
2018/01/18 14:34
Taiwanese tennis player Hsieh Su-wei playing against World No. 23 Barbora Strycova
2018/01/04 10:28
Hsieh sisters wins Hawaii Open Women Doubles champion title
2017/11/27 12:33