Hsieh becomes first Taiwanese to have acquired permanent memberships at all four Grand Slam venues  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan tennis star Hsieh Su-wei became the first Taiwanese player to have acquired the permanent membership at each of all four Grand Slam venues after she and Peng Shuai beat Lucie Safarova and Barbora Strycova in women’s doubles at the Australian Open to advance into the semifinals on Tuesday.

The four permanent memberships mean that Hsieh will not have to pay for any tickets to watch all Grand Slam events.

To acquire the permanent membership at a Grand Slam venue, a player must be a quarterfinalist in the singles, a semifinalist in the doubles and a finalist in the mixed doubles at a Grand Slam event.

With regards to Taiwanese players who have obtained memberships of Grand Slam venues, Chan Yung-jen is second only to Hsieh with three except for Wimbledon.

Lu Yen-hsun became a permanent member of Wimbledon when he advanced into Wimbledon men’s quarterfinals in 2010.