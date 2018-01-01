  1. Home
Taiwan central banker receives lifetime achievement award

Perng Fai-nan to retire Feb. 25

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/23 16:20

Central Bank Governor Perng Fai-nan. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Central Bank Governor Perng Fai-nan (彭淮南) is only the fifth banker to receive the lifetime achievement award from Central Banking Publications, reports said Tuesday.

Perng has been leading Taiwan’s central bank since 1998 and will retire on February 25, after a full 20 years in the position.

The 79-year-old said the award was not for him personally but the honor should be shared by all of the Taiwanese people, the Liberty Times reported.

According to the publication, “Pre-emptive financial reforms combined with flexible monetary and forex policies have enabled Taiwan’s veteran governor to provide economic stability, even during turbulent times.”

Central Banking Publications was founded in 1990 and has offices in London, New York and Hong Kong, while it has been issuing the annual award since 2014.

Previous winners include former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, former French central banker Jacques de Larosiere, retired Bank Negara Malaysia chief Zeti Akhtar Aziz and Donald Kohn, who served as deputy chairman of the Federal Reserve.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has not announced a successor yet, but recent media speculation focused on Perng’s deputy, Yang Chin-long (楊金龍).
Perng Fai-nan
central bank
Central Bank Publications
lifetime achievement award

