TAITRA to help 50 Taiwanese companies use Amazon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) has worked out a deal with Amazon and Chunghwa Post which will allow 50 Taiwanese companies to sell their products on an international scale through the American online platform.

TAITRA will pay the online fees and mailing costs for a while for 50 companies showing an interest in using the storage and packaging services of Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA).

The formula would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to expand their reach overseas while shortening the time a product needed to arrive at its destination, the Central News Agency reported.

Under the program, the Taiwanese companies will receive specialized assistance to select their products and to conduct relevant market research and analysis of the competition. FBA would be responsible for the storage and transportation of the items, CNA reported.

The first month the companies would not have to pay the platform fee while their first time using Chunghwa Post’s Express Mail Service would also be free, according to TAITRA. The trade agency will also provide the companies with reports and comparative pricing information about the most prominent e-commerce platforms in the U.S., namely Walmart, eBay, Rakuten and Amazon.

The program will be open for registration at TAITRA until January 31, with only a maximum of 50 companies to be selected.